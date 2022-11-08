trending:

Campaign

Hochul defeats Republican challenger for New York governor

by Brad Dress - 11/08/22 11:17 PM ET
FILE – New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks about investments in microchip manufacturing in upstate New York at Onondaga Community College on Oct. 27, 2022, in Syracuse, N.Y. Democrats have created a super PAC in New York to boost incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a sign of the party’s growing fears that a late-stage surge by her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin could result in an upset in the blue state. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) is projected to defeat Republican nominee Lee Zeldin and win her first full term in the governor’s mansion.

NBC News and ABC News called the race for Hochul shortly after 11 p.m. E.T.

But despite the projections in Hochul’s favor, Zeldin said in a speech Tuesday night he has no plans to concede to the Democrat.

“It’s gonna be a little frustrating for the members of the media who didn’t want us ever to be in contention here in New York. I’m sure NBC was pretty excited about trying to call this race quickly,” Zeldin said, arguing that there are still Election Day votes to be counted that could tip the state in his favor.

Headed into Election Day, Hochul was leading Zeldin, a Trump-endorsed congressional lawmaker, by just a few points. The race was largely seen as a toss-up in the final stretch.

Hochul was the lieutenant governor under former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), who stepped down last fall amid allegations of sexual harassment and accusations he covered up nursing home deaths during the pandemic.

When she filled Cuomo’s spot, Hochul became the state’s first female governor.

Her reelection campaign got off to a rocky start after the April resignation of Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin (D), who was charged by the FBI in a corruption scandal.

Hochul spent her first year as governor tackling a number of issues, including expanding access to reproductive health care over the spring as the Supreme Court was poised to overturn the constitutional right to abortion.

She also signed into law over the summer major gun control legislation, bolstering restrictions on the permitting process for concealed carry firearms.

Updated: 12:59 a.m.

