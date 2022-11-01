trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Arizona Senate, governor’s races tighten: Fox News poll 

by Julia Mueller - 11/01/22 7:40 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/01/22 7:40 PM ET

The Senate and gubernatorial races in Arizona are appearing to tighten just a week ahead of this month’s midterm elections, according to a new Fox News poll. 

The poll, released Tuesday, puts Sen. Mark Kelly (D) ahead of Republican Blake Masters by 2 points, with 47 percent of Arizona voters saying they’ll back the Democrat incumbent and 45 percent saying they’ll cast their ballot for the challenger. The margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points.  

A similar poll released last month had Kelly with a 6-point lead, with 46 percent to Masters’s 40 percent, indicating the race getting closer as the midterms approach.  

In September, 15 percent of Arizona voters said they were still undecided, would vote for another candidate or would not vote in the Senate race — but that share was down to 9 percent in the new poll. 

Nearly all Democrats, or 92 percent, said they’ll vote for their party’s nominee. But while the share of Democrats supporting Kelly has stayed the same across the last two polls, the share of Republicans supporting Masters has leaped from 76 percent last month to 85 percent in the new poll.  

In the state’s gubernatorial race, Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake is ahead of Democrat Katie Hobbs by just 1 point, leading 47 percent to 46 percent — well within the 3-point margin of error. 

The two candidates were just a point apart in last month’s poll, too, though the victor flipped — in September, Hobbs was ahead with 44 percent to Lake’s 43 percent.  

The share of voters who are still unsure, would vote for another candidate or will not vote is also on the decline in the governor’s race, dropping from 13 percent last month to just 7 percent this month.  

Independents prefer the Democrats in both races, but a larger share of that demographic remains undecided than in other parties.  

The poll was conducted Oct. 26-30 under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company, and interviewed 1,003 Arizona voters.

Tags Arizona governor's race Arizona governor's race Arizona Senate race Arizona Senate race Blake Masters Blake Masters Kari Lake Katie Hobbs Mark Kelly Mark Kelly

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jury shown Weisselberg lease signed ...
  2. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  3. Here’s why the Fed’s next big ...
  4. Hochul widens lead over Zeldin in New ...
  5. Conspiracy theories aided by ...
  6. GOP bracing for Trump indictment soon ...
  7. The seven people with most at stake ...
  8. Biden rips GOP over Paul Pelosi jokes
  9. How the impending red wave could ...
  10. Biden calls DeSantis ‘Trump ...
  11. Arizona’s Libertarian Senate ...
  12. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  13. Laxalt leads Cortez Masto in Nevada ...
  14. Federal watchdog finds Architect of ...
  15. China and Russia prepare to turn Cold ...
  16. Supreme Court clears way for Graham ...
  17. Why Biden is sending US weapons ...
  18. US nuclear-capable B-52 bombers head ...
Load more

Video

See all Video