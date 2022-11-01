trending:

Campaign

Johnson holds 3-point lead over Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/01/22 8:24 PM ET
Greg Nash/Associated Press-Morry Gash

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson (R) holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes in the state’s closely watched Senate race, according to a new Fox News survey. 

The poll, published on Tuesday, found that 48 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson in next week’s election, while 45 percent of those surveyed offered their support for Barnes. 

When broken down by party, 93 percent of registered Republican respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson, a former businessman, in next week’s election, while two percent of state Republicans surveyed said they will cast their vote for his opponent. 

Ninety-three percent of registered Democrat respondents said they’ll vote for Barnes, the state’s current lieutenant governor, in next week’s election, as three percent of state Democrats surveyed will cast their vote for Johnson. 

Among registered Independent voters, 39 percent of respondents said they’ll vote for Johnson, while 32 percent of those surveyed said they’ll vote for Barnes, according to the poll. 

Among likely voters who participated in the survey, 48 percent said they’ll vote for Johnson in next week’s election, while 46 percent of those surveyed said they’ll offer their support for Barnes. 

The Wisconsin Senate race is seen as one of the races most likely to determine which party will control the upper chamber. Democrats currently hold a razor-thin majority in the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaker.

The Fox News poll was conducted from October 26 to October 30 with a total of 1,000 respondents participating in the survey. The poll’s margin of error was three percentage points.

Tags Fox News Mandela Barnes Midterm elections midterm elections 2022 poll Ron Johnson Wisconsin Senate race

