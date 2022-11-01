trending:

Campaign

Biden to take part in election eve rally in Maryland

by Alex Gangitano - 11/01/22 10:40 PM ET
Associated Press/Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden arrives to speak to the Pennsylvania Democratic Party’s 3rd Annual Independence Dinner in Philadelphia, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

President Biden on Monday will campaign for Democrats in Maryland to mark the day before Election Day.

He will travel Columbia, Md., and participate in a rally for the Democratic National Committee (DNC), the White House announced on Tuesday. Columbia is about 45-minutes away from the White House in Howard County.

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore has been leading in polls against the Republican nominee, Dan Cox, who is endorsed by former President Trump.

Moore was notching 58 percent of the vote, compared to Cox’s 27 percent, in a recent poll released by the Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore.

Maryland is one of a few blue states the president is visiting right before Election Day.

On Thursday, he is traveling to New Mexico to participate in another DNC rally, and he will be in California on Friday for an official event. Biden won Maryland, New Mexico, and California in the 2020 election.

Moore and Cox are running to succeed outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md.), a noted Trump critic seen as a possible 2024 candidate. Trump held a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser last month for Cox, who has repeated Trump’s false claims the 2020 election was stolen and tried to impeach Hogan for his pandemic policies.

