Fetterman, Oz deadlocked in Pennsylvania Senate survey 

A new poll puts Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz in a dead heat in the Pennsylvania Senate race with less than a week to go before Election Day.

The last Muhlenberg College/Morning Call survey of this election cycle, released Wednesday, found both candidates clocking in with 47 percent each among likely Pennsylvania voters.

Another 3 percent said they’d vote for neither or another candidate, and 2 percent said they still aren’t sure. The margin of error was 6 percentage points.

Forty-five percent of those surveyed said they had a favorable view of Fetterman, while just 31 percent said the same of Oz.

Polling on the closely watched Pennsylvania Senate race has varied, with other recent results putting Fetterman in the lead as both parties vie to win the seat being vacated by retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

While Pennsylvania voters are split on who they’d like to win the open Senate seat, the new poll found voters leaning toward the Democrat running for governor in Pennsylvania.

Democrat Josh Shapiro pulled in 54 percent of likely Pennsylvania voters, 14 points ahead of his Republican opponent Doug Mastriano, who earned 40 percent.

On the flip side, 48 percent of likely voters in the state said they’d back the Republican running for Congress in their respective districts, while 43 percent said they’d cast their ballots for a Democrat. Another 7 percent still aren’t sure.

Conducted Oct. 24-28, the Muhlenberg College/Morning Call Midterm Election Survey polled 460 likely Pennsylvania voters.