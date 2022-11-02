trending:

Campaign

Republicans pick up ground among white suburban women: poll 

by Julia Mueller - 11/02/22 11:56 AM ET
A voter heads into a polling stating as Arizona voters go the polls to cast their ballots, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Republicans have gained support among suburban white women voters as Election Day approaches, according to a new Wall Street Journal survey.  

The poll found that the key voting demographic generally trusts Republicans over Democrats to deal with the economy and inflation, the group’s top issues, more so than just a few months ago.

Exactly half of suburban white women report thinking the Republican Party has a better economic plan to “make life easier” for people like them, while just 35 percent think Democrats have the better strategy. 

This is in stark contrast to an August Wall Street Journal poll that found 48 percent favored Democrats’ economic plan and 35 percent favored the GOP approach. 

Fifty-five percent of the demographic said Republicans have “a better plan to get inflation under control,” up 10 points from August. Just 24 percent said the same of Democrats, down from 32 percent in August.

About a third — 34 percent — of the group said rising prices were their most motivating issue in getting to the polls, while 28 percent said threats to democracy. Sixteen percent cited the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn the right to abortion in Roe v. Wade.  

Democrats had hoped the Supreme Court’s decision would play a bigger role in getting out the blue vote, but the new poll indicates other issues take precedence. 

Seventy-four percent of suburban white women said the country’s economy is headed in the wrong direction, up from 59 percent who said the same in August. 

The results indicate the demographic, which appeared to abandon former President Trump to help Democrats win the House in 2018 and the Senate and White House in 2020, may be turning away from Democrats as they feel increased pressure from high prices. 

Conducted Oct. 22-26, the Wall Street Journal poll surveyed 1,500 registered voters. The subgroup of white suburban women had a margin of error of plus or minus 5.7 percentage points or 8 percentage points on some specific policy questions. 

