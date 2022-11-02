Johnson holds 2-point edge over Barnes in Wisconsin Senate race: poll  

Sen. Ron Johnson (R) is leading Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 2 percentage points in Wisconsin’s Senate race, according to a new poll from Marquette Law School.

The survey of likely Wisconsin voters found Johnson ahead with 50 percent of the vote, while Barnes earned 48 percent. The 2-point different is well within the poll’s margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points.

The results indicate Barnes may be gaining on Johnson among likely voters, as a previous survey from early October found the incumbent with a more comfortable 6-point lead, with 52 percent to the Democrat’s 46 percent.

Among the broader group of all voters, however, including those who say they plan to register, Johnson is up 3 points, 48 to 45, a shift in the Republican’s favor from the early October poll, which found the two candidates deadlocked at 47 percent each.

As the close race barrels toward the midterms, less than a week away, both parties are fighting hard for a seat that could be crucial to control of the Senate.

Democrats are banking on being able to spur young voters to the polls to give Barnes a boost, despite concern among political handicappers that Johnson may clinch reelection.

The Marquette Law School poll was conducted Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 and surveyed 802 Wisconsin registered voters, 679 of which were likely voters, who are certain to vote or have already voted.