Campaign

Pence to stump for Republican in tight Michigan House race

by Caroline Vakil - 11/02/22 5:21 PM ET
Mike Pence
FILE – Former Vice President Mike Pence gestures as he addresses the Convocation at Liberty University, Sep. 14, 2022, in Lynchburg, Va. By refusing to go along with former president Donald Trump’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles. But in the final weeks of an intensely competitive midterm election, Pence’s fortunes may be shifting. He’s an in-demand surrogate for Republican campaigns, including from some candidates who have spent much of the year hugging Trump and parroting his lie that the election was stolen. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

Former Vice President Mike Pence will campaign for Republican Michigan House candidate Tom Barrett on Friday, several days after Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) campaigned for his Democratic rival, Rep. Elissa Slotkin.

An advisory from Barrett’s campaign said Pence would appear with him in Charlotte, Mich., though additional details about the event were unavailable. Barrett and Slotkin are both running in Michigan’s 7th Congressional District.

On Tuesday, Cheney participated in her first campaign event in support of a Democrat this cycle when she appeared alongside Slotkin, a two-term congresswoman. After Cheney initially endorsed Slotkin, Harriet Hageman, who beat Cheney in her Wyoming GOP primary this year, announced she was endorsing Barrett in the race.

Pence’s travel to the district is likely to bring even more attention to the contested House race and set up a bit of Republican proxy war. Slotkin won both races in 2018 and 2020 by single digits, and this year is expected to be similarly close. 

Both Cheney and Pence have weighed in on other races this year, including in the Arizona gubernatorial and secretary of state races.

