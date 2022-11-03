Obama tells Arizona crowd to focus on saving democracy

Former President Obama on Wednesday warned against the rise of political violence across the U.S. and urged Americans to cast a vote in the midterm elections to save democracy.

Obama told rallygoers at a Phoenix event that the “only way to preserve our democracy is if we nurture and invest in it.”

“When true democracy goes away people get hurt,” Obama said. “It has real-life consequences, it’s not some abstract political science question. We are all affected. We take this for granted, and we can’t.”

“There’s a reason why generations of Americans fought and died for this idea of self-government and why we set up rules to make it work,” he added. “If you don’t get your way, you don’t throw a tantrum.”

Obama appeared at the rally with Democratic nominees in several Arizona races, including gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly.

Democrats have campaigned hard on saving democracy after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in an attempt to stop certification of the 2020 election, which Trump continues to falsely claim was stolen.

But Obama also mentioned the rise of political violence, noting the deadly attack last week on the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“One thing is clear, and that is this increasing habit of demonizing political opponents, of just yelling and thinking not just that I disagree with someone, but that they’re evil and wrong,” Obama said. “That creates a dangerous climate. And when we have politicians and elected officials in leadership positions who continue to promote over-the-top rhetoric or make light of it … more people are going to get hurt.”