trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Obama to heckler in Arizona: ‘Set up your own rally’

by Brad Dress - 11/03/22 9:10 AM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/03/22 9:10 AM ET
Barack Obama
Associated Press-Alastair Grant
Former U.S. President Barack Obama gestures as he attends a roundtable meeting at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

Former President Obama on Wednesday told a heckler at a Phoenix campaign event to “set up your own rally” after the individual shouted and interrupted his speech.

Obama was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of Americans when the heckler shouted something and stopped the former president mid-speech.

“Are you going to start yelling?” Obama asked, before the crowd began booing. “Don’t start yelling.”

It’s unclear who the heckler was and what he was upset about, but Obama channeled the incident into a discussion on civility.

“You have to be polite and civil when people are talking,” Obama said. “Then you get a chance to talk. Set up your own rally. Come on, man.”

When the crowd finally quieted down, Obama told rallygoers that the interruption was an example of “what happens in politics these days.”

“We get distracted,” he said. “You got one person yelling and soon everybody’s yelling, you get one tweet that’s stupid and suddenly everyone’s obsessed with the tweet. We can’t fall for that.”

Obama was campaigning for Democratic nominees in Arizona for key races, including gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly.

During his speech, he warned about the rising dangers of political violence and urged Arizonans to head to the ballot box for the midterm elections to preserve democracy, which he said has been threatened by recent events.

Tags 2022 midterms 2022 midterms Senate Arizona Arizona Barack Obama heckler Heckler Mark Kelly Obama Phoenix

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Kari Lake says she ‘never made ...
  2. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  3. Walker hits back at Obama: ‘Put my ...
  4. How a third-party candidate dropping ...
  5. Oz takes risk vs. Fetterman with ...
  6. Arizona Senate, governor’s races ...
  7. Trump files lawsuit against NY AG to ...
  8. Obama: ‘More people are going to ...
  9. Which will happen first — a Trump ...
  10. Is a 25th Amendment removal in Joe ...
  11. Powerball: Here are Wednesday’s ...
  12. CNN’s Jake Tapper to leave prime ...
  13. Budd grows lead over Beasley in North ...
  14. Biden goes after Trump ‘lies’ in ...
  15. Newsom: Democrats getting ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez: Twitter ...
  17. Obama to heckler in Arizona: ‘Set ...
  18. White House deletes tweet giving ...
Load more

Video

See all Video