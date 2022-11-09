trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrat wins Michigan House race to replace GOP Rep. Peter Meijer

by Zach Schonfeld - 11/09/22 2:12 AM ET
by Zach Schonfeld - 11/09/22 2:12 AM ET
Associated Press/Sarah Burnett

Attorney Hillary Scholten (D) was projected to win Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District, flipping the district in a key victory for the party.

The Associated Press called the race at 2:10 a.m.

House Democrats’ campaign arm had boosted Trump-backed Republican John Gibbs in his successful primary challenge to Rep. Peter Meijer (R-Mich.), a moderate who voted to impeach the former president.

That strategy raised controversy among Democrats who believed the party was aiding a potentially successful general election campaign by Gibbs, who has endorsed Trump’s unfounded claims of mass electoral fraud in the 2020 election.

But those criticisms did not bear fruit on Tuesday, with Scholten now poised to represent the district that includes Grand Rapids and other parts of West Michigan.

Tags 2022 Midterms House Hillary Scholten Hillary Scholten John Gibbs Peter Meijer

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  4. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  5. Democrats feel something ...
  6. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  7. Live Coverage: Fetterman scores huge ...
  8. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  9. Lindsey Graham on ...
  10. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  11. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  12. Here are four scenarios for the ...
  13. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  14. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  15. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  16. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  17. Battle for power in Congress goes ...
  18. ‘Squad’ members cruise to ...
Load more

Video

See all Video