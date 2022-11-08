trending:

Campaign

Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community

by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 8:08 PM ET
Associated Press/Michael Dwyer
Massachusetts Attorney General, and candidate for governor, Maura Healey stands on stage during the state’s Democratic party convention, June 4, 2022, in Worcester, Mass. Healey, who would become the first woman and first openly gay candidate elected governor if she wins, is facing no challengers after the only other Democrat on the ballot dropped out of the running.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win.

The Associated Press called the race for her at 8 p.m. ET.

Healey defeated former Massachusetts state Rep. Geoff Diehl (R), a Trump-backed candidate who has repeated the former president’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen. Incumbent Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who has served since 2015 and chose to not run for reelection, refused to endorse Diehl. 

Polls showed Healey with large leads over Diehl, and the Cook Political Report rated the race as “solid Democratic.” Healey will also be the first female governor of Massachusetts.

