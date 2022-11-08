trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrat Josh Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor’s race

by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 10:36 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 10:36 PM ET

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) was projected to defeat Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano to become the next governor of the Keystone State.

Fox and NBC News called the race.

Polls consistently showed Shapiro leading, often by double digits, throughout much of the general election race, and he held on to win and keep the governorship in Democratic control.

The race served as a stark contrast with the state’s Senate race between Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R), which polls showed as being consistently closer.

Shapiro’s victory will be seen as key to keeping abortion legal in Pennsylvania, as Republicans in the state legislature have backed restricting it and Mastriano sponsored a bill that would ban the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy. 

Tags 2022 Governors 2022 midterms Doug Mastriano John Fetterman Josh Shapiro Josh Shapiro Mehmet Oz Pennsylvania governor's race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  2. Live Coverage: Democratic wins cut ...
  3. Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas ...
  4. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  5. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  6. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  7. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  8. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  10. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  11. Hassan wins critical New Hampshire ...
  12. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  13. Trump-backed Vance wins Ohio Senate ...
  14. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  15. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  16. Ten Republicans most likely to be ...
  17. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  18. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
Load more

Video

See all Video