Democrats’ lead shrinks to 2 points on generic congressional ballot: poll

Democrats’ lead on a generic congressional ballot has shrunk to 2 points, according to a new Yahoo News-YouGov poll released on Thursday.

Forty-six percent of registered voters in the poll said they would vote for the Democratic candidate in their congressional district if the election were held today, while 44 percent said they would vote for the Republican candidate. Democrats’ 2-point lead lies within the poll’s margin of error.

As Republicans have gained momentum in the final weeks of the midterms, Democrats have seen their lead shrink. A Yahoo News-YouGov poll from August showed Democrats ahead by 6 points on a generic congressional ballot. By September, Democrats’ lead had decreased to 4 points.

Several other recent polls have shown Republicans taking the lead on a generic congressional ballot. A Wall Street Journal poll released on Tuesday showed Republicans leading by 2 points, while a Suffolk University-USA Today poll released last week found Republicans leading by 4 points.

Inflation has continued to be the most important issue cited by voters, with 34 percent listing it as their top issue in Thursday’s Yahoo News-YouGov poll. The next most important issue picked by surveyed voters — democracy — was more than 20 percentage points behind inflation.

Ongoing inflation has been a thorn in Democrats’ side throughout the election. Fifty-three percent in the poll said they are dissatisfied or angry with President Biden’s handling of inflation, and Republicans were more likely to be viewed by respondents as being better capable of fixing inflation than Democrats.

While 27 percent said they think Democrats can better fix inflation, 35 percent said the same of Republicans, the poll found.

The Yahoo News-YouGov poll was conducted from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31 with 1,641 U.S. adults and had a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.