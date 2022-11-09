Democrat Laura Kelly clinches reelection in Kansas governor’s race
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) is projected to win reelection, defeating state Attorney General Derek Schmidt (R).
NBC and CNN have called the race.
Kelly’s win is likely a relief for Democrats. She was seen as one of the most vulnerable incumbent Democratic governors of the cycle, and the nonpartisan Cook Political Report rated the race as a “toss up.”
Republicans believed Kelly to be a prime target to unseat, given the national political environment tilting in the GOP’s favor this cycle and the argument that her win in 2018 was against a weak Republican candidate in Kris Kobach.
But Kelly defied the odds in poll after poll, and ultimately prevailed on Tuesday.
