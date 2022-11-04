Trump rallies crowd for 2024: ‘Get ready! That’s all I’m telling you’

Former President Trump on Thursday teased a potential presidential run during an Iowa campaign event, telling the crowd to “get ready” for the 2024 election cycle.

“Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you,” he said. “Get ready.”

The GOP icon hinted that he will “very, very, very probably” follow in his own footsteps during the 2024 election cycle by running for a third time.

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again, okay?” said Trump. “Very, very, very probably.”

Trump discussed the statistics pertaining to his 2020 run for president, which he lost to President Biden, claiming that he was more successful that year than during his first run against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016.

“I did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016,” said the former president.

The U.S. Census Bureau found that voter turnout was significantly higher in 2020, with nearly 160 million Americans casting votes that year compared to approximately 137 million in 2016.

Trump garnered 74 million votes in the 2020 election, 46.8 percent of the overall share, but lost to Biden who got 51.3 percent.

The billionaire businessman has long been rumored to possibly run in 2024, alongside fellow Republican star Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis among others.

Neither has officially declared presidential candidacy, despite Trump’s nudges to his audience on Thursday.