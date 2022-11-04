trending:

Campaign

Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul Pelosi should have ‘shot his attacker’

by Chloe Folmar - 11/04/22 8:07 AM ET
Marjorie Taylor Greene
FILE – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks about Twitter, April 28, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Monday July 25, 2022, a judge in Atlanta has rejected an appeal by a group of voters and affirmed the Georgia secretary of state’s decision that U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is eligible to run for reelection. The voters said she played a big role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible for reelection. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Far-right Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) at a GOP rally on Thursday said that Paul Pelosi could have protected himself during a recent assault in his home if he had “shot his attacker.”

“Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” Greene said to cheers from the audience of the Sioux City, Iowa, event.

Pelosi, who is married to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was admitted to a hospital last week after conspiracy theorist David DePape allegedly hit him over the head with a hammer during a home invasion in San Francisco. The Speaker was not home at the time.

Greene lamented the amount of violence that occurs “every single day in Joe Biden’s America” and criticized the media for focusing on the Pelosi attack.

“More Americans are robbed, stabbed, raped, kidnaped, carjacked, and murdered,” Greene said.

“But the only crime victim you hear about from Democrats in the media is Paul Pelosi.”

Greene, an outspoken gun rights activist, indicated that the solution to assaults like that on 82-year-old Pelosi is shooting their perpetrators.

“Paul Pelosi was brutally attacked by a drugged-out illegal alien that should have been deported. And Paul Pelosi should have been a gun owner and shot his attacker,” said Greene.

DePape is a Canadian who was in the U.S. illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Pelosi was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after undergoing surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his right arm and hands.

