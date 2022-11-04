63 percent of Americans are confident in election integrity: Gallup

The majority of Americans say they are confident that votes will be legally cast and accurately counted in the upcoming midterms, according to a newly released Gallup poll.

There is, however, a large partisan divide on the level of confidence.

Thirty-four percent of those surveyed from Oct. 3-20 said they are very confident in the integrity of the 2022 midterm elections and another 29 percent said they are somewhat confident.

The total proportion of 63 percent is on the low side of historic confidence levels but is up from the record low in confidence (59 percent) recorded in both 2008 and 2020.

The figures released on Friday, collected from a random sample of 1,009 adults polled over the phone, unveil a wider partisan gap than analytics company Gallup has ever recorded on this question.

Only 40 percent of Republicans express confidence in the casting and counting of ballots during 2022, while 85 percent of Democrats express that assurance.

Gallup began asking the question every other year in 2004, skipping 2010, 2012 and 2014. This year is the seventh time data has been recorded on election integrity confidence.

This year finds a significant group of voters who say they are very confident in election integrity (34 percent), almost reaching the record high of 35 percent recorded in 2016.

That percentage has grown by 16 percent since the question was asked leading up to the 2020 election.

Confidence has generally decreased since 2004 and 2006, when approximately three-quarters of Americans said that they were very or somewhat confident in national elections.