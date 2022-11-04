Cook Political Report shifts Senate forecast toward GOP

The nonpartisan election handicapper Cook Political Report on Friday shifted its forecast of control for the Senate toward Republicans just four days out from the November midterms.

Jessica Taylor, the Senate and governors editor for the Cook Political Report, said in her analysis that they were shifting their forecast of the race away from Democrats because the national environment as of late has been seen as more favorable toward Republicans and that issues like the economy and inflation are resonating more with voters now than abortion.

Taylor noted that Democrats could still see a scenario where they maintain their narrow majority at 50-50 in the Senate, but she said that they believed it’s possible Republicans could pick up as many as three seats on election night.

Among the races where she believed Republicans either had an edge or where Democrats appeared to be hitting a ceiling in support were Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. She noted that in Pennsylvania, there’s lingering questions about Fetterman’s health after a rocky debate performance last week and said that some Republican-leaning voters who might have previously been skeptical of Oz are appearing to consolidate their support.

Taylor said they were also moving the Wisconsin Senate race from “toss up” to “lean Republican” because “the national climate gives the incumbent the slightest of edges, while Republicans have pummeled Barnes on crime. Many national Democratic strategists we talked to closely watching this race concede those attacks have worked, and aren’t optimistic given the worsening political environment.”

And over in Nevada, she noted that while Laxalt is seen as more a generic Republican running against Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), she noted that public polling seemed to suggest she had a ceiling of 46 percent.

Taylor noted that in Georgia, GOP hopeful Herschel Walker may be favored to win if the Senate goes into a runoff and the Senate majority hangs in the balance, though she said that if the race goes to a runoff and there’s a clearer picture about who holds the majority it could be a harder night for Walker to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.

“However, we also now see a scenario where — driven by potential large margins of Gov. Brian Kemp in his rematch with Stacey Abrams — Walker could win outright if it is an outstanding night for Republicans,” she noted.

The rating shift comes as Republicans are surging toward what they hope will be a good night on Tuesday, hoping to take back the Senate as the national climate has shown that the economy and inflation are top of mind for many voters.

Still, Democrats believe they still have an edge given that many of their candidates are still polling within the margin of error against their Republican challengers and have not been dogged by some of the same negative headlines that GOP candidates like Blake Masters in Arizona and Walker.