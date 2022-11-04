trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Fetterman: ‘Proud’ to have ‘sedition-free’ Biden, Obama join campaign trail

by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 1:19 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/04/22 1:19 PM ET
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman
Greg Nash
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman speaks during a rally at Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Thursday said that he’s “proud” to be joined by “sedition-free” President Biden and former President Obama in the final days of his campaign as former President Trump also heads to the Keystone State this weekend, CBS News reported.

“I’m proud to be on the stage of two presidents that both won Pennsylvania,” Fetterman told CBS News’s Robert Costa. “They are 100% sedition-free and they reject extremism.”

Fetterman appeared to take aim at Trump, who is set to stump for Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday — the same day that Biden and Obama will join Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania.

Both parties have brought in their heavy hitters for the final days of the tight race, which is one of several that could determine control of the Senate. The Pennsylvania race has been categorized as a “dead heat” by political handicapper FiveThirtyEight, although it gives Fetterman a slight edge.

Oz has closed in on Fetterman in recent weeks, with some polls showing the Republican taking the lead. A poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed Oz pulling ahead with a narrow 2-point lead over Fetterman after the Democrat’s rocky debate performance last week.

Tags 2022 Midterms House Barack Obama Barack Obama Biden Donald Trump Doug Mastriano Joe Biden John Fetterman John Fetterman Josh Shapiro Mehmet Oz Obama Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Senate race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Manchin calls for deal on Social ...
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene at rally: Paul ...
  3. A mother’s harrowing RSV story ends ...
  4. Russian flag comes down in ...
  5. House Judiciary GOP charts course for ...
  6. Cook Political Report shifts Senate ...
  7. Five things to know about daylight ...
  8. Millions of Americans could receive ...
  9. Trump signals 2024 announcement could ...
  10. Proud Boys ‘came to fight’ at ...
  11. Joe Biden wastes his prime-time moment
  12. Twitter has seen ‘massive ...
  13. MSNBC parts ways with Tiffany Cross
  14. Biden says 16M student debt relief ...
  15. Why you may soon have to pay for that ...
  16. Oz passes Fetterman for first time ...
  17. Johnny Depp appeals verdict that ...
  18. Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Under ...
Load more

Video

See all Video