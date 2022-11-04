Fetterman: ‘Proud’ to have ‘sedition-free’ Biden, Obama join campaign trail

Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman on Thursday said that he’s “proud” to be joined by “sedition-free” President Biden and former President Obama in the final days of his campaign as former President Trump also heads to the Keystone State this weekend, CBS News reported.

“I’m proud to be on the stage of two presidents that both won Pennsylvania,” Fetterman told CBS News’s Robert Costa. “They are 100% sedition-free and they reject extremism.”

Fetterman appeared to take aim at Trump, who is set to stump for Oz and Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday — the same day that Biden and Obama will join Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania.

Both parties have brought in their heavy hitters for the final days of the tight race, which is one of several that could determine control of the Senate. The Pennsylvania race has been categorized as a “dead heat” by political handicapper FiveThirtyEight, although it gives Fetterman a slight edge.

Oz has closed in on Fetterman in recent weeks, with some polls showing the Republican taking the lead. A poll from Emerson College and The Hill showed Oz pulling ahead with a narrow 2-point lead over Fetterman after the Democrat’s rocky debate performance last week.