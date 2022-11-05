Cheney endorses vulnerable Democrat Spanberger in reelection bid

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Saturday endorsed Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger (Va.) for reelection in a tight race, marking the third time she has crossed the aisle to back a Democrat ahead of next week’s midterm elections.

“I’m honored to endorse Abigail Spanberger,” Cheney said. “I have worked closely with her in Congress, and I know that she is dedicated to working across the aisle to find solutions.”

Cheney continued that though she and Spanberger don’t “agree on every policy,” she is “absolutely certain” that the one-term congresswoman is dedicated to “serving this country and her constituents and defending our Constitution.”

The Wyoming Republican, one of two members of her party on the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, criticized Spanberger’s Trump-endorsed opponent Yesli Vega (R) for her history of election denial.

“Abigail’s opponent is promoting conspiracy theories, denying election outcomes she disagrees with, and defending the indefensible,” said Cheney, a leading GOP critic of former President Trump and his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen through widespread fraud.

“We need our elected leaders to be honest, serious, and responsible, which is why I would urge voters in Virginia’s 7th District to support Abigail Spanberger,” she said.

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the race between Spanberger and Vega as a “toss-up,” shifting it from “lean Democrat” late last month amid building Republican momentum in the midterms.

Vega, a former police officer, has been endorsed by prominent conservative figures including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and conservative activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in addition to the former president.

Cheney also recently endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) in her own competitive reelection bid and Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) in the Ohio Senate race.

The Wyoming Republican additionally released an ad last month targeting election deniers Kari Lake (R) and Mark Finchem (R) amid their campaigns in Arizona for governor and secretary of state, respectively.