Campaign

DC Mayor Bowser clinches reelection

by Ines Kagubare - 11/08/22 11:28 PM ET
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Boswer (D) speaks at a rally for gun safety hosted by multiple groups outside the Capitol on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is projected to win reelection Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Stacia Hall. 

Bowser won the Democratic nomination in June, defeating three challengers — Robert White, Trayon White and James Butler — and all but locking up another term in the deep-blue city.

Bowser announced that she was running for a third term last fall, noting that “there are still challenges to tackle … and more work to do.”

Bowser has also been pushing for D.C. statehood. Last year, the House passed legislation for the second time that would grant statehood to the nation’s capital. The bill was sent to the Senate, where it’s likely to face opposition from Republican lawmakers. 

Bowser has highlighted how she led the capital during the pandemic and the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. 

She has served as D.C. mayor since 2015, making her the city’s second-longest-serving mayor.

