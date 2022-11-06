Voters split on House control in new survey

Voters split nearly evenly on which party’s candidate they would cast their ballots for in this week’s midterm elections, according to a new ABC News-Washington Post poll.

The survey, released on Sunday, found that 49 percent of registered voters said they would vote for the Republican candidate, compared to 48 percent who said they would vote for the Democrat, a small gap well within the margin of error.

Among likely voters, Republicans held a 2-point lead, garnering 50 percent support to Democrats’ 48 percent.

Democrats had seen a slight advantage on the generic ballot question during the summer in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, declining gas prices and a string of legislative victories.

But the gap has closed in the final weeks of the campaign, with most pollsters now showing roughly even support for both parties as Republicans find increasing momentum.

A Yahoo News-YouGov poll released last week found Democrats with a 2-point lead among registered voters, while a Suffolk University-USA Today poll released late last month found Republicans with a 4-point advantage.

But both pollsters recorded recent gains for Republicans after previously showing better results for Democrats in earlier surveys.

Republicans also continue to hold an advantage on the economy and inflation, the two top issues identified in the new survey.

President Biden has touted recent jobs reports and manufacturing growth amid worse-than-expected inflation reports and increasing fears of a recession.

But 52 percent of respondents in the new survey said they trust Republicans more to do a better job handling the economy, compared to 38 percent who trusted Democrats more.

When asked about inflation specifically, Republicans were trusted more by half of voters, compared to Democrats’ 38 percent.

Republicans also held double-digit leads on issues like crime, while Democrats held significant leads on abortion, climate change and threats to democracy.

Beyond the economy and inflation, education and threats to democracy were seen as the No. 3 and No. 4 top issues, respectively.

The poll was conducted between Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 with three-quarters reached on cell phones and one-quarter reached on landline. The margin of error is 4 percentage points for questions involving registered voters and 4.5 points for likely voter questions.