trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Georgia early voting shatters record 

by Julia Mueller - 11/06/22 12:45 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/06/22 12:45 PM ET
A person prepares to cast their ballot at a voting booth
Getty Images
Voters turn out to cast their ballots as early voting begins on Oct. 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Georgia voters have broken midterm records for early voting, with more than 2.5 million in-person and absentee ballots cast as of Friday, Georgia’s secretary of state announced Saturday. 

The state saw record first-day midterm turnout when early voting opened last month, nearly twice the turnout on the first day of early voting in the 2018 midterms, and registered an unprecedented number of ballots ahead of Election Day.  

On Friday alone, 231,063 Georgia voters cast their ballots in-person, a total 6 percent higher than the final day of early voting in the 2020 presidential election, according to a release from the office of Sec. Brad Raffensperger (R).  

Nearly 2.3 million have now voted in-person during the early voting period this year, and another 216,067 have voted absentee.  

“Georgia voters came out in near Presidential-level numbers. County election directors handled that demand with the utmost professionalism. They navigated a whole host of challenges and executed seamlessly,” Raffensperger said. 

In the 2018 midterms, 1.8 million Georgia voters cast their ballots during early voting — and 2.6 million voted early in the 2020 presidential election.  

Nationally, more than 39 million Americans have already cast their ballots ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, according to data from 45 reporting states and Washington, D.C., collected by the United States Elections Project. 

A recent Gallup poll found that more Americans plan to vote early or have already cast their ballots in this year’s election, compared to previous midterms. 

Tags 2022 Early voting Georgia midterms

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  2. RNC chair says committee can’t pay ...
  3. Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out ...
  4. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  5. When could student loan borrowers ...
  6. Constitutional defamation: Democrats, ...
  7. Do we really need a special counsel ...
  8. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  9. Not sure how to play ...
  10. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  11. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  12. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  13. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  14. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  15. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  16. 10 words Americans often ...
  17. Vance widens lead over Ryan in final ...
  18. Why is there a push to end Daylight ...
Load more

Video

See all Video