trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Grassley up by 12 points in reelection bid: poll

by Julia Mueller - 11/06/22 2:17 PM ET
by Julia Mueller - 11/06/22 2:17 PM ET
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa)
Greg Nash
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) arrives to the Capitol for a series of nomination votes on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa.) is leading his Democratic challenger Mike Franken by 12 points, according to a new poll. 

A survey released Saturday from the Des Moines Register-Mediacom Iowa Poll showed the incumbent ahead with 53 percent to Franken’s 41 percent among Iowans who say they’ll definitely vote or have already voted.  

Both candidates have raked in support from most of their respective parties, but independents now appear to favor Grassley, a reversal of the results from October’s poll.

The results indicate Grassley’s lead over Franken, a retired Navy admiral, is widening — a similar poll released last month showed the incumbent ahead by just 3 percentage points, or 46 to 43 percent.  

Still, the 12-point margin is slimmer than usual for Grassley, who has served in the upper chamber for more than four decades.  

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report last month shifted the Senate race from “solid Republican” to “likely Republican,” suggesting the Democrat was complicating the race for the longtime incumbent.   

Former President Trump stumped for Grassley in Iowa last month in a bid to boost the longtime senator’s standing in the race.  

Conducted Oct. 31-Nov. 3 by the firm Selzer & Co., the poll surveyed 801 likely voters and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. 

Tags 2022 Charles Grassley Chuck Grassley Chuck Grassley Iowa Mike Franken Mike Franken Senate Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. RNC chair says committee can’t pay ...
  2. Five races where Democrats could pull ...
  3. Liz Cheney makes waves on her way out ...
  4. When could student loan borrowers ...
  5. Be aware: These IRS tax breaks are ...
  6. Constitutional defamation: Democrats, ...
  7. Not sure how to play ...
  8. White House raises eyebrows with ...
  9. Do we really need a special counsel ...
  10. Trump jabs at DeSantis during ...
  11. Final rankings: The seven Senate ...
  12. Powerball: Here are the winning ...
  13. Here are the 10 biggest donors in the ...
  14. Time is running out for House to pass ...
  15. Georgia early voting shatters record 
  16. 10 words Americans often ...
  17. Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent ...
  18. Pompeo tweets support for DeSantis ...
Load more

Video

See all Video