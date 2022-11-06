Trump, DeSantis to hold dueling Florida rallies 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and former President Trump are set to hold dueling rallies in the Sunshine State on Sunday as the two prominent Florida figures play tug-of-war for support from the GOP ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The two political rivals are rumored presidential contenders for 2024, with DeSantis seen as Trump’s biggest competition in a hypothetical Republican primary.

Trump is set to rally in Miami in support of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), along with a host of House Republicans, while DeSantis is expected to rally in Hillsborough County, near Tampa, as he seeks his own reelection, according to the governor’s profile on the streaming service Rumble.

DeSantis isn’t included on the long roster of speakers Trump’s Save America PAC sent in an email late last week. Expected at Trump’s rally tonight is a list that includes seven House lawmakers from the state and both sitting senators, Rubio and Sen. Rick Scott (R). The Hill has reached out to DeSantis’s team for more information about his rally plans.

Trump hit at DeSantis during his rally in Pennsylvania Saturday night, dubbing the governor “Ron DeSanctimonious” and hinting at his own 2024 reelection bid.

President Biden has called DeSantis “Donald Trump incarnate.”

Polls have shown Republicans view DeSantis as a leader of the GOP and a top contender heading into 2024, with some results indicating he could even fare better than the former president among Florida Republicans in a presidential primary.

Trump is scheduled to give remarks at his “Get Out the Vote” rally in Miami Sunday night at 5 p.m. DeSantis’s “Don’t Tread on Florida” rally is set for around 3 p.m., per the governor’s Rumble page.