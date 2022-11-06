trending:

Campaign

NAACP president in final midterm sprint in Georgia: ‘we need to turn this state Black’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 5:29 PM ET
NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson speaks to members of the media outside the West Wing after meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House in Washington, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said in a statement on Sunday that he hopes the state of Georgia turns “Black” on Tuesday, during a tour of Atlanta-area churches on the final Sunday before Election Day.

“This is one of the most crucial elections we will ever take part in — I am urging everyone to not only turn out and vote themselves, but to bring at least five friends to the polls with them,” Johnson said on Sunday, according to a statement.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) is locked in a tight race with former football star Herschel Walker, while Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams is hoping for an upset against Gov. Brian Kemp (R), who has a healthy lead in polls.

In 2020, Georgia was pivotal to both President Biden’s defeat of former President Trump and Democrats taking control of the Senate.

“Although they said that in 2020 you turned this state blue, I want to say that in 2022 we need to turn this state Black,” Johnson said. “All eyes are on Georgia, and I know you can do it.”

The NAACP has spent nearly $2 million on radio advertisements in nine key battleground states, including Georgia, as well as distributing at least $6.5 million to 55 grassroots partners and local organizations in 18 states.

