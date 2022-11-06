Trump taunts Nancy Pelosi at rally: ‘how is she doing lately?’

Former President Trump on Sunday taunted Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) during a rally in Florida, days after her husband was attacked with a hammer at their home in San Francisco.

At a rally in Miami to support Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) in his re-election bid, Trump said Republicans were “going to end Crazy Nancy Pelosi’s political career once and for all,” immediately leading to chants of “lock her up” from the crowd.

“We have a feisty crowd today,” Trump said, smiling at the crowd.

At another point, Trump railed against the “cabal” of Democrats who he says are plotting against him.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi, by the way how is she doing lately?” he asked. “How’s she doing?”

Democrats have blamed violent Republican rhetoric for motivating the attack on Paul Pelosi on Oct. 28. His suspected attacker, David DePape, was an online conspiracy theorist who was allegedly searching for Nancy Pelosi and wanted to break her kneecaps.

The “lock her up” chants have been a refrain at Trump rallies for years, but are more often directed toward former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who was Trump has dubbed “Crooked Hillary” since they faced off in the 2016 election.

Paul Pelosi was struck on the head with the hammer after police arrived at his home. He underwent a successful surgery for a skull fracture earlier this week.

Democrats have decried the attack and warned that rising political violence poses a threat to democracy. President Biden this week blamed Trump’s “lies” about the 2020 election for some of the violence.

While Trump has said the attack on Pelosi was a “terrible thing,” his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. has made repeated jokes about the assault, as have other Republicans.