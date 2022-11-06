trending:

Campaign

Chris Christie says Trump will run for president: ‘He can’t miss the attention any more than he does’

by Olafimihan Oshin - 11/06/22 6:09 PM ET
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said on Sunday that nobody should be surprised that former President Trump is reportedly set to announce his 2024 run.

During an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” co-anchor Marta Raddatz asked Christie about Trump teasing a 2024 run during a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, which comes as multiple reports say his announcement is imminent.

“Like, why should anybody be surprised,” Christie said, adding, “When something happens that you anticipated happening, it doesn’t make any difference.”

“He’s going to run. Everyone always knew he was going to run. He can’t miss the attention any more than he does, and he’s going to run,” the former governor added. “Now we’ll see what happens.”

Axios reported this week that Trump’s campaign team is eying November 14th to officially launch his presidential campaign. 

The former president said he will “probably” have to run again during a rally in Florida on Sunday.

Trump has been on the ground in key swing states touting endorsed candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election. He remains the favorite to the GOP nomination in 2024 if he runs, though some prominent GOP figures have been skeptical of his path back to the White House.

“I think Trump’s unelectability will be palpable by then,” Former House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) said last month of Trump’s 2024 prospects.

“We all know he will lose. Or let me put it this way: We all know he’s much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle. So why would we want to go with that?”

