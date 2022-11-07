Democratic strategist predicts ‘bad night’ for party because ‘we did not listen to voters’

Democratic strategist Hilary Rosen on Sunday predicted that Democrats are going to have a “bad night” on Election Day because the party failed to listen to the most urgent needs of voters.

“I’m a loyal Democrat, but I am not happy … we did not listen to voters in this election and I think we are going to have a bad night,” Rosen said during a roundtable discussion on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “When voters tell you over and over and over again that they care mostly about the economy — listen to them.”

“Stop talking about democracy being at stake,” she added. “Democracy is at stake because people are fighting so much about what elections mean.”

Poll after poll has shown that inflation and the economy are the top issues for voters heading into the midterms on Tuesday, but Democrats have offered mixed messaging at best on those concerns for much of the election cycle.

Over the summer, Democrats campaigned hard on abortion rights after the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion, enjoying a modest boost in the polls and in bellwether election races.

But through the fall, the abortion rights messaging has had less appeal amid a 40-year high inflation rate and troubling signs of a potential recession.

Polls show a tight race between Democrats and Republicans for control of Congress, but most analysts are predicting a GOP takeover of the House. Control of the Senate is more uncertain.

President Biden has also warned Americans they must vote to save democracy at the polls after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and the assault on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband last month.

But most polls have shown that inflation, crime and immigration are leading concerns for Americans, top issues the GOP has carefully tailored its message around for the midterm elections.

Rosen on Sunday said Democrats “have an economic story to tell” and should have focused on the issue.

“People actually like our policies better on the economy,” she said, adding that “we have not been doing it.”