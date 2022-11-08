Noem wins reelection in South Dakota governor’s race

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) was projected to win reelection, snagging a second gubernatorial term as the first woman to hold the office in the state.

NBC News and ABC News both called the race for Noem.

Noem represented South Dakota in the House from 2011 to 2019, but stepped down from her congressional seat to launch her run for governor.

The Republican was the clear favorite in the weeks ahead of the midterms. A survey from Emerson College Polling and The Hill conducted in mid-October put Noem nearly 20 points ahead of Democrat Jamie Smith.

Noem, endorsed in her reelection bid by former President Trump, has been a rumored potential presidential candidate for 2024 as Americans disillusioned with their party leaders turn their attention to their states’ respective governors.

Noem made a campaign appearance last month with Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has touted the former president’s claims of fraud during the 2020 presidential election.

Tuesday’s projected results mean Noem wins out over Democrat Smith and Libertarian candidate Tracey Quint.