Campaign

Dan Newhouse, House Republican who impeached Trump, wins reelection

by Emily Brooks - 11/09/22 12:15 AM ET
Associated Press

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, is projected to win reelection to Washington’s 4th Congressional district.

The Associated Press called the race at 12:12 a.m. ET.

Newhouse, 67, was the only pro-impeachment Republican to defeat a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in the midterm elections. Along with Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.), who did not have a Trump-endorsed opponent, he is one of just two of the pro-impeachment 10 who advanced to the general election.

The rural central Washington district is a solidly Republican seat, and Newhouse was likely to win against Democratic nominee and businessman Doug White. But before Washington’s nonpartisan jungle primary in August, in which the top two vote-getters advance regardless of party, Newhouse faced the possibility of a much more contentious general election and going up against Trump-endorsed candidate Loren Culp, a retired small-town police chief.

But Culp struggled with fundraising, and came in third place behind Newhouse and White, putting the incumbent Republican on a clear path to reelection.

Since Trump’s 2021 impeachment, Newhouse has mostly stayed out of the national spotlight and stayed away from Trump-related topics.

Newhouse was first elected to Congress in 2014 and is the former director of Washington State’s Department of Agriculture.

In Congress, Newhouse has put a large focus on agricultural issues. He is a supporter of the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, a bill that would give farm workers a pathway to citizenship and expand H-2A worker visas. He has also introduced a bill to block China from purchasing American farmland, an issue that would likely get more attention in a House GOP majority that is preparing more scrutiny of China.

Four House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump retired rather than running for reelection, and four others — including Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) — were defeated by Trump-endorsed primary challengers.

