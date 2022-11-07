Rain, snow may dampen turnout in parts of US on Election Day

For months, candidates have navigated a shifting political environment, inflation rate changes, redistricting and even scandals.

But only in recent days has another potentially important campaign factor become clear: Election Day weather.

Millions of voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, and some will do so in the midst of snow, rain and even an approaching subtropical storm.

In the West, an area of low pressure will move toward the coast of California on Tuesday, bringing precipitation along the Pacific in states such as Washington and Oregon, both of which host competitive congressional races this election cycle.

In Nevada, where Republican Adam Laxalt hopes to topple incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D), in addition to close state-level races, the National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts snow on Tuesday for much of the northern part of the state.

In Reno, the NWS forecasts snow on Tuesday until 2 p.m. before changing to a mix of rain later in the day.

For the Sierra, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 AM PST Wed. For Mono County, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect Mon from 12 AM through 4 AM Wed. Plan on dangerous travel, long delays, chain controls, and risk of highway closures. https://t.co/b8RULFY2Im pic.twitter.com/nnDLmvrLyD — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) November 7, 2022

In Las Vegas, which is located southeast of Reno, temperatures are expected to be too warm for snow, but residents will likely see rain throughout the day.

The storm system will also bring rain to much of California, where multiple competitive House races are taking place in locations such as the San Joaquin Valley and Orange County.

In the South, Subtropical Storm Nicole will approach Florida’s east coast on Tuesday.

The worst of the storm’s impacts are likely to not hit the state until Wednesday after polls close, but some areas could see precipitation later on Election Day. The NWS has issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for the coastline.

11am AST Monday, November 7 Key Messages for Subtropical Storm #Nicole.



Hurricane & Storm Surge Watches have been issued for the east coast of Florida, and the Tropical Storm Watch has been changed to a Hurricane Watch for the NW Bahamas.



Latest: https://t.co/cycFrL7kup pic.twitter.com/9wkF370eMr — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 7, 2022

Additional showers are possible in places such as Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.

But for many states with competitive Senate contests — including Georgia, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and New Hampshire — the forecast looks dry for Election Day, according to the NWS.