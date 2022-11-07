trending:

Campaign

Trump teases ‘very big announcement’ on Nov. 15

by Rema Rahman - 11/07/22 10:17 PM ET
Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport.

Former President Trump on Monday said he plans to make a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago amid growing speculation that he’s mounting another bid for president in 2024.

“I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.,” Trump said toward the end of a rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he was campaigning for a host of candidates the night before the midterm elections.

Two sources familiar with talks said earlier Monday that Trump had been in discussions with some aides about potentially announcing a 2024 presidential bid at the rally. But the former president did not reveal the details of what would be announced next week.

