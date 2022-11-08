Gaetz easily wins fourth term in Florida

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz is projected to glide to victory on Tuesday in Florida’s 1st Congressional District, easily deflecting a challenge from Democrat Rebekah Jones, a political newcomer, to win the rights to a fourth term on Capitol Hill.

The Associated Press called the race at 8:45 p.m.

The outcome was expected in the heavily conservative district encompassing the westernmost part of the Florida Panhandle — a region with a dense military presence.

Gaetz has built a national brand since arriving in Washington in 2017, largely for his staunch allegiance to former President Trump — support that became only more pronounced following Trump’s 2020 election defeat.

Gaetz has been among the most vocal promoters of Trump’s fictional claim that the election was “stolen.” He has falsely blamed left-wing groups for the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, which was carried out by Trump supporters. And he took the remarkable step of flying to Wyoming to rally voters there against his own GOP colleague, Rep. Liz Cheney, who had voted to impeach Trump for his role in the rampage.

Gaetz read the winds correctly: Almost two years after the Capitol riot, Trump remains the single most powerful figure in the Republican Party. Cheney, for her dissent, lost her primary in a landslide.

Both Gaetz and Jones, a former data scientist with Florida’s public health agency, had been embroiled in scandalous accusations throughout this year’s campaign.

Jones had churned national headlines when she was fired by the Florida Department of Health and subsequently accused the agency of folding to a request from GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis to falsify COVID-19 data. Jones is also facing felony charges of hacking into state computers after her ouster, which she has dismissed as politically motivated. Her trial is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Gaetz, for his part, has been the subject of a lengthy federal investigation involving allegations that he had sexual relations with a 17-year-old girl several years ago. Gaetz has adamantly denied the account, and prosecutors may be preparing to drop the probe without bringing charges due to concerns about unreliable witnesses, according to The Washington Post.

Gaetz’s victory on Tuesday was made easier by an enormous cash advantage: His $7 million haul was more than eight times that of Jones, according to OpenSecrets.