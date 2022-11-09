trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Evers secures second term in Wisconsin governor’s mansion

by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 1:27 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/09/22 1:27 AM ET
Associated Press/Andy Manis/Morry Gash

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is projected to win reelection, fending off a significant challenge from Republican Tim Michels.

CBS News and ABC News both called the race.

The Democratic governor and his Trump-backed opponent remained locked in a tight race until the very end, often separated by just 1 to 2 points in the polls.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers emerged victorious in a tight reelection race against Republican Tim Michels. The candidates were neck and neck in the polls up through election day. (Getty)

Evers has served as Wisconsin governor since 2019, after winning by just 1 point. Since taking office, the Democrat has often acted as a counterweight to the Republican-controlled legislature in the state.

In particular, Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul have worked to block Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion, which was reinstated after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Michels repeatedly expressed support for the 1849 ban, although he walked back his stance slightly in the general election, saying he would support a new bill with exceptions for rape and incest.

Tags 2022 Governors Tony Evers Wisconsin

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fetterman defeats Oz in Pennsylvania ...
  2. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  3. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  4. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  5. Democrats feel something ...
  6. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  7. Live Coverage: Fetterman scores huge ...
  8. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  9. Lindsey Graham on ...
  10. Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 ...
  11. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  13. Nikki Haley says Warnock should be ...
  14. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  15. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  16. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  17. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  18. Fetterman sues over mail-in ballots
Load more

Video

See all Video