Evers secures second term in Wisconsin governor’s mansion

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) is projected to win reelection, fending off a significant challenge from Republican Tim Michels.

CBS News and ABC News both called the race.

The Democratic governor and his Trump-backed opponent remained locked in a tight race until the very end, often separated by just 1 to 2 points in the polls.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers emerged victorious in a tight reelection race against Republican Tim Michels. The candidates were neck and neck in the polls up through election day. (Getty)

Evers has served as Wisconsin governor since 2019, after winning by just 1 point. Since taking office, the Democrat has often acted as a counterweight to the Republican-controlled legislature in the state.

In particular, Evers and Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul have worked to block Wisconsin’s 1849 ban on abortion, which was reinstated after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Michels repeatedly expressed support for the 1849 ban, although he walked back his stance slightly in the general election, saying he would support a new bill with exceptions for rape and incest.