Campaign

Trump says he voted for DeSantis

by Julia Shapero - 11/08/22 12:37 PM ET
Former President Trump said on Tuesday that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the state’s gubernatorial race.

After casting his vote in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump told reporters that he voted for the incumbent governor, who is widely seen as his biggest competition to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

Days earlier, Trump took at jab at DeSantis at a rally in Pennsylvania, dubbing the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.” However, the former president encouraged Florida voters to support DeSantis just one day later at a rally in Miami.

Trump also hinted on Tuesday that he may announce his campaign for president on Nov. 15. The former president has frequently teased a campaign announcement in the final weeks of the midterm elections.

“I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people and I look forward to seeing you at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump told reporters outside the Palm Beach polling station.

