trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas governor’s race

by Julia Shapero - 11/08/22 10:34 PM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/08/22 10:34 PM ET
(AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Texas Governor Greg Abbott looks into the crowd at Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&M and Mississippi Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is projected to win reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Fox News and ABC News called the race for Abbott.

Abbott consistently polled well ahead of O’Rourke throughout the contest, despite optimism among Democrats that the former congressman could oust the incumbent governor.

Greg Abbott

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was projected to win reelection, consistently polled ahead of Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke during the campaign. (Associated Press)

This was O’Rourke’s second attempt at statewide office, following his unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2018. O’Rourke lost by just under 3 points to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), a surprisingly narrow defeat for a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.

O’Rourke also ran a lackluster campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, dropping out in November 2019 before any votes were cast.

Abbott, who has held the governor’s mansion since 2015, has generated some of his own presidential chatter in recent months.

The Republican governor garnered substantial attention earlier this year with his controversial migrant busing program, which sent thousands of migrants from Texas to Democrat-led cities in protest of the Biden administration’s border policies.

Tags 2022 Governors Beto O'Rourke Greg Abbott Greg Abbott Ted Cruz

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas ...
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. Live Coverage: Democratic wins cut ...
  4. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  5. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  6. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  7. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  8. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  9. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  10. Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 ...
  11. Democrat Josh Shapiro wins ...
  12. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  13. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  14. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  15. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  16. Spanberger beats back GOP challenge ...
  17. Here’s what the early exit polls ...
  18. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas ...
Load more

Video

See all Video