Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas governor’s race

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is projected to win reelection, defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

Fox News and ABC News called the race for Abbott.

Abbott consistently polled well ahead of O’Rourke throughout the contest, despite optimism among Democrats that the former congressman could oust the incumbent governor.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who was projected to win reelection, consistently polled ahead of Democratic opponent Beto O’Rourke during the campaign. (Associated Press)

This was O’Rourke’s second attempt at statewide office, following his unsuccessful bid for Senate in 2018. O’Rourke lost by just under 3 points to Republican Sen. Ted Cruz (Texas), a surprisingly narrow defeat for a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since 1994.

O’Rourke also ran a lackluster campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, dropping out in November 2019 before any votes were cast.

Abbott, who has held the governor’s mansion since 2015, has generated some of his own presidential chatter in recent months.

The Republican governor garnered substantial attention earlier this year with his controversial migrant busing program, which sent thousands of migrants from Texas to Democrat-led cities in protest of the Biden administration’s border policies.