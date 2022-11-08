Democrat Ramirez wins Illinois’s 3rd

Democrat Delia Ramirez is projected to win against Republican Justin Burau in Illinois’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Ramirez, a state lawmaker, was expected to prevail in the House race given that the redistricted seat heavily favored Democrats.

Ramirez also received high-profile endorsements from politicians and groups such as the Working Families Party, EMILY’s List, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Meanwhile, Burau, a real estate broker, touted predominantly local endorsements, including from law enforcement such as the Illinois Polish American Police Association.

Ramirez’s win makes her at least one of the first Latinas to represent the Prairie State in Washington.