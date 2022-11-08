trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Democrat Ramirez wins Illinois’s 3rd

by Caroline Vakil - 11/08/22 11:29 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 11/08/22 11:29 PM ET
State Rep. Delia Ramirez discusses a bill
Ted Schurter/The State Journal-Register via AP
State Rep. Delia Ramirez discusses her bill that would provide relief for landlords, homeowners and renters diagnosed with COVID-19 during the Illinois House Executive committee meeting in 2020.

Democrat Delia Ramirez is projected to win against Republican Justin Burau in Illinois’s 3rd Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Ramirez, a state lawmaker, was expected to prevail in the House race given that the redistricted seat heavily favored Democrats.

Ramirez also received high-profile endorsements from politicians and groups such as the Working Families Party, EMILY’s List, and Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

Meanwhile, Burau, a real estate broker, touted predominantly local endorsements, including from law enforcement such as the Illinois Polish American Police Association. 

Ramirez’s win makes her at least one of the first Latinas to represent the Prairie State in Washington.

Tags 2022 Midterms House Bernie Sanders

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  2. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  3. Live Coverage: Democratic wins cut ...
  4. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  5. Democrats feel something ...
  6. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  7. Lindsey Graham on ...
  8. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  9. Hochul defeats Republican challenger ...
  10. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  11. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  13. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  14. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  15. Abbott defeats O’Rourke in Texas ...
  16. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  17. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  18. Here’s what happens to the Jan. 6 ...
Load more

Video

See all Video