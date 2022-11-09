trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Republican John James is projected to beat Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan’s 10th

by Caroline Vakil - 11/09/22 3:30 PM ET
by Caroline Vakil - 11/09/22 3:30 PM ET
Getty Images

Republican John James is projected to beat Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

James, a two-time senatorial candidate and businessman, won his race against Marlinga, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Malcomb County prosecutor, in a district that gave Republicans an edge. The district includes portions of Oakland County and southern Macomb County, according to WDET 101.9 FM.

James was the GOP Senate nominee who ran against Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) in 2018, losing by more than 6 points. He barely lost a second bid at the Senate when he almost ousted Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), only trailing him by less than 2 points. 

According to Michigan Radio, Marlinga also ran twice for Congress, but lost. 

Tags

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five early takeaways from the midterms
  2. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  3. Biden’s unexpectedly good night
  4. Scalise announces bid for House ...
  5. The midterms are over — what did we ...
  6. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  7. Fox News anchor pushes back on Kari ...
  8. Ten candidates who made history ...
  9. Trump criticizes Colorado, New ...
  10. Fox News commentator describes ...
  11. Trump: Midterms ‘somewhat ...
  12. Georgia Senate race between ...
  13. Youngkin sends Pelosi handwritten ...
  14. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  15. Resilient House Democrats avoid red ...
  16. Ocasio-Cortez slams NY Democratic ...
  17. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  18. House Democrats’ campaign chief ...
Load more

Video

See all Video