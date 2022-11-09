Republican John James is projected to beat Democrat Carl Marlinga in Michigan’s 10th Congressional District.

The Associated Press called the race around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

James, a two-time senatorial candidate and businessman, won his race against Marlinga, a former assistant U.S. attorney and Malcomb County prosecutor, in a district that gave Republicans an edge. The district includes portions of Oakland County and southern Macomb County, according to WDET 101.9 FM.

James was the GOP Senate nominee who ran against Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) in 2018, losing by more than 6 points. He barely lost a second bid at the Senate when he almost ousted Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.), only trailing him by less than 2 points.

According to Michigan Radio, Marlinga also ran twice for Congress, but lost.