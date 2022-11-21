trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

David Valadao, California Republican who impeached Trump, wins reelection

by Mychael Schnell - 11/21/22 10:30 PM ET
by Mychael Schnell - 11/21/22 10:30 PM ET
Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.)
Greg Nash
Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) addresses reporters after a closed-door House Republican conference meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

Rep. David Valadao (R-Calif.) is projected to win in California’s 22nd congressional district, keeping his political life alive for another term despite voting to impeach former President Trump following the Capitol riot.

The Associated Press called the race on Monday, nearly two weeks after Election Day.

Valadao, who currently represents the Golden State’s 21st Congressional District, bested Democrat Assemblymember Rudy Salas in a contentious contest that was rated a “toss up” by Cook Political Report. He moved to the 22nd following redistricting.

The California Republican drew headlines in January 2021 after the attack on the Capitol, becoming just one of 10 in the House GOP conference to cast such a vote. Eight members in the group either lost their reelection primaries or opted out of running again, and one is currently on the ballot.

The race for the 22nd district came under scrutiny this cycle after Democrats poured money into the GOP primary, propping up Valadao’s Trump-aligned candidate Chris Mathys. Trump himself, however, never endorsed Mathys.

It was part of the Democratic strategy of elevating more conservative Republicans in primaries to give their candidates easier opponents to defeat in general elections. Valadao, however, went on to beat Mathys.

In an interview with The Hill last month, Valadao campaign senior adviser Robert Jones said the candidate’s impeachment vote is “a demonstration of his independence.”

Similarly, Salas in-part tried to sell himself as independent on the campaign trail. One of his ads tout a vote he took in 2017 against a transportation plan that would have raised gas taxes. He was the only Democrat in the state Assembly to oppose the measure, which led to him losing a committee chairmanship.

According to California news outlet CalMatters, the state’s 22nd district trends toward the middle: that 43.4 percent of its residents are registered Democrats, 26 percent are registered Republicans and 22.6 percent do not have a party preference.

The bulk of the election, however, focused on issues important to voters in the Central Valley district, including agriculture, water issues and the economy. The candidates’ differences on the issue of abortion were also highlighted — Salas is in favor of allowing the medical procedure, and Valadao is opposed.

Next year will mark Valadao’s fifth term in Congress. He was first elected to the House in 2012 but lost reelection in 2018. Two years later, he retook his seat.

Tags 2022 Midterms House David Valadao Donald Trump

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy’s planned expulsions of Intel Democrats prompts howls
  2. Trump may not make it to the primaries
  3. Omar fires back after McCarthy vows to remove her from committees
  4. Two Arizona counties delay certification of 2022 election results
  5. Juan Williams: McConnell wins Round One over Trump
  6. DeSantis closes gap with Trump in new poll
  7. Former acting solicitor general expects Trump to be indicted by special counsel
  8. Biden reaches for his pen — and undermines separation of powers
  9. Inside Kevin McCarthy’s math problem to becoming Speaker
  10. Trump White House bid has hardly any Senate GOP support
  11. Reality TV’s Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
  12. Ocasio-Cortez, Democrats slam Boebert for tweet offering ‘prayers’ after ...
  13. Pompeo says head of teacher’s union is the ‘most dangerous person in the ...
  14. Despite controversy, NASA won’t rename Webb telescope
  15. Another leak of an Alito opinion? Senate investigation can help
  16. For experts, the evidence in two probes compels charging Trump
  17. A new nuclear weapons delivery system is the last thing the US needs
  18. 28 percent in new poll want focus on presidential impeachment investigation
Load more

Video

See all Video