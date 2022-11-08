trending:

Campaign

Trump says it’s ‘inconceivable’ for Biden to run for reelection

by Caroline Vakil - 11/08/22 3:57 PM ET
Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance
AP Photo/Michael Conroy
Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance at Wright Bros. Aero Inc. at Dayton International Airport.

Former President Trump said in an interview on Monday evening that “it is inconceivable” President Biden would run for reelection, despite the White House having reiterated weeks earlier that Biden is intending to run in 2024.

“I don’t think he runs. It is inconceivable,” Trump told Fox News Digital in an interview after his rally in Dayton, Ohio, when asked if Biden will make another White House bid.

The comments come a month after the White House was asked again if Biden intended to run for reelection following reporting that he had told allies he would do so. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed during a briefing in early October that he intended to run in 2024.

Still, Biden’s reelection aspirations will likely hinge on Democrats’ performance in the midterms. If Democrats face a large number of losses in the House and lose the Senate, the results could offer more headwinds for the president’s electability. 

Meanwhile, some speculated that Trump would announce his intentions to run in the next election during the Ohio rally. He ultimately did not make a formal announcement there. The former president is widely anticipated to launch a campaign soon, however, and teased a “very big announcement” on Nov. 15

