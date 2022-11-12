trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Colorado votes to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’

by Julia Shapero - 11/12/22 11:42 AM ET
by Julia Shapero - 11/12/22 11:42 AM ET
mushroom psilocybe cubensis in a hand
iStock

Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon.

Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine and mescaline, excluding peyote.

The proposition will also create a state-regulated system for Coloradans over the age of 21 to access the hallucinogenic substances.

Oregon was the first state to legalize psilocybin in 2020, allowing for their use in supervised facilities. However, Colorado’s capital city Denver led the way on decriminalizing the substance in 2019, becoming the first U.S. city to do so. Colorado was also the first state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2012.

Tags 2022 Ballot Measures magic mushrooms psychadelic mushrooms

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Sen. Rick Scott calls 2022 election a ...
  2. Laxalt says ‘victory window’ has ...
  3. Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race ...
  4. Biden eagerly watches as Trump flails ...
  5. Fox News faces post-midterm choice ...
  6. Haberman: Trump ‘willing to burn it ...
  7. GOP candidate who reportedly ...
  8. Arizona official hits back at Kari ...
  9. Winners and losers of the 2022 ...
  10. GOP worries Trump 2024 announcement ...
  11. Trump claims without evidence he sent ...
  12. Florida Democrats grapple with ...
  13. Masters slams McConnell over campaign ...
  14. Cortez Masto draws closer to Laxalt ...
  15. Election denier Finchem defeated in ...
  16. GOP, GOP-leaning independents prefer ...
  17. Mark Kelly defeats Blake Masters in ...
  18. Senate GOP fears another Trump ...
Load more

Video

See all Video