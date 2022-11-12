Colorado votes to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’

Coloradans were projected to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms and other plant-based psychedelic substances this week, becoming the second state in the U.S. to legalize the hallucinogens after Oregon.

Proposition 122 decriminalizes psilocybin and psilocin — the hallucinogenic substances often found in mushrooms — as well as other plant-based psychedelics like dimethyltryptamine, ibogaine and mescaline, excluding peyote.

The proposition will also create a state-regulated system for Coloradans over the age of 21 to access the hallucinogenic substances.

Oregon was the first state to legalize psilocybin in 2020, allowing for their use in supervised facilities. However, Colorado’s capital city Denver led the way on decriminalizing the substance in 2019, becoming the first U.S. city to do so. Colorado was also the first state to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in 2012.