Campaign

Bass elected LA’s first female mayor 

by Brandon Conradis - 11/16/22 6:58 PM ET
Associated Press/Jae C. Hong
Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass, D-Calif., speaks at a “Get Out the Vote” rally in Los Angeles, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.), a progressive ally of Vice President Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), is projected to win the Los Angeles mayoral race, becoming the first woman elected to lead the City of Angels.  

The Associated Press called the race Wednesday evening, more than a week after Election Day.

Bass defeated Democrat Rick Caruso, a wealthy developer and former Republican who had spent tens of millions of dollars to boost his candidacy.  

Though she was considered the heavy favorite the win the race, polls showed the contest tightening in the lead-up to Election Day amid growing anxiety over the city’s problems with homelessness and crime.  

Bass, who was at one point floated as a potential running mate of President Biden’s in the 2020 election, inherits the mantle left by outgoing Mayor Eric Garcetti (D). 

