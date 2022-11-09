trending:

Campaign

Arkansas voters reject legal marijuana measure

by Brad Dress - 11/09/22 12:46 AM ET
AP Photo/Charlie Riedel
Jeremy Baldwin tags young cannabis plants a marijuana farm operated by Greenlight, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Grandview, Mo. Marijuana growers and sellers in Missouri and several other states are helping fund campaigns as voters decide whether to legalize recreational sales in upcoming elections. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Voters in Arkansas rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana.

Under the measure, cannabis use would have been legalized for residents 21 years and older beginning on March 8.

Medicinal pot use is already legal in Arkansas.

Arkansas was one of five states with a ballot measure asking voters to approve or reject the legalization of recreational marijuana this election cycle.

