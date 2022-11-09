Arkansas voters reject legal marijuana measure
Voters in Arkansas rejected a ballot measure Tuesday that would have legalized the use of recreational marijuana.
Under the measure, cannabis use would have been legalized for residents 21 years and older beginning on March 8.
Medicinal pot use is already legal in Arkansas.
Arkansas was one of five states with a ballot measure asking voters to approve or reject the legalization of recreational marijuana this election cycle.
More Campaign News
Campaign
Campaign
Campaign
Campaign
Video/Hill.TV
Top Stories
Campaign
News
News
Campaign