Majority of Ga. voters don’t think highly of Walker’s judgment: poll

Two out of three Georgia voters believe GOP senate candidate Hershel Walker does not have good judgment, according to a new poll.

Voters’ feelings, reported in NBC’s exit poll Tuesday, come after the former football star faced allegations of paying for multiple women’s abortions, despite running on an anti-abortion platform.

Walker has denied the allegations.

But 44 percent also said they found incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) “too extreme.”

After electing two Democrats to the Senate in 2020, Georgia is this year home to a highly contentious Senate race has drawn national attention once again.

Recent polls have showed that Warnock and Walker running neck and neck, and their race could very well head into a runoff.

The outcome of Georgia’s election could determine which party controls the Senate.