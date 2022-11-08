trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

First Gen Z member elected to Congress

by Brad Dress - 11/08/22 8:19 PM ET
by Brad Dress - 11/08/22 8:19 PM ET
Maxwell Frost greets supporters who have gathered at the Renaissance Theatre Company in Orlando, Fla., on election night, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Frost, who campaigned on gun control, Medicare for all and criminal justice reform, beat out a crowded cast of Democrats who ran for Florida’s 10th Congressional District, an Orlando area seat considered to be a liberal stronghold. (Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

Democratic nominee Maxwell Frost is projected to win election in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Generation Z member in Congress.

The Associated Press called the race soon after polls closed in Florida on Tuesday.

Frost, 25, takes the seat vacated by Rep. Val Demings (D), who launched a Senate bid in Florida.

After the race was called, Frost, an Uber driver, wrote on Twitter that “history was made tonight.”

“We made history for Floridians, for Gen Z, and for everyone who believes we deserve a better future,” the Democratic nominee tweeted. “I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to represent my home in the United States Congress.”

Frost stunned the Democratic establishment with his primary win — coming seemingly out of nowhere to best a wide field packed with senior political figures.

Frost ran in a largely blue district against his primary opponent, Republican Calvin Wimbish, a retired U.S. Army green beret who expressed hardline views on abortion and immigration.

Frost, who is African American and Cuban, has a long history as a progressive activist for civil rights and gun control. 

In 2018, advocated to restore voting rights to Floridians with felony convictions, assisting a historic effort from the American Civil Liberties Union.

Frost campaigned on a number of progressive policies, including what he called “reimagining justice” through ending mass incarceration, demilitarizing the police and abolishing the death penalty.

Updated 8:44 p.m.

Tags 2022 House 2022 midterm elections Florida Maxwell Frost Maxwell Frost Val Demings

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  2. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  3. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  4. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  5. DeSantis wins reelection as Florida ...
  6. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  7. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  8. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  9. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  10. Live Coverage: Rubio, DeSantis win as ...
  11. Wes Moore elected as Maryland governor
  12. Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 ...
  13. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  14. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  15. Here’s what the early exit polls ...
  16. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas ...
  17. Trump says DeSantis ‘could have ...
  18. Healey prevails in Massachusetts ...
Load more

Video

See all Video