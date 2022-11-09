trending:

Campaign

Raffensperger, Georgia secretary of state who drew Trump’s ire, wins reelection

by Julia Manchester - 11/09/22 3:18 AM ET
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger testifies during a House Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Peter Afriyie
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was projected to win his reelection bid, defeating Democratic state Rep. Bee Nguyen on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Raffensperger has served in the office since 2019. He gained national attention in 2020 after he pushed back on pressure from President Trump to overturn the presidential election results. 

Nguyen was expected to face an uphill climb against Raffensperger however there were questions as to whether the incumbent Republican would be able to rally the party’s pro-Trump base. However, Nguyen’s campaign was able to gain some momentum during the weeks of the campaign. In October, she outraised Raffensperger by roughly $3 million. 

