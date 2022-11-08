Wexton fends off GOP challenge in Virginia House bellwether
Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) is projected to win reelection to a third term representing her district, fending off a challenge from Republican Hung Cao.
NBC and CNN called the race around 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Wexton was favored to win the 10th Congressional District, but her victory avoids what would have been a major pickup for Republicans seeking to take control of the House.
The Cook Political Report had shifted the race from solid Democrat to likely Democrat late last month.
