trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
Campaign

Wexton fends off GOP challenge in Virginia House bellwether

by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 9:18 PM ET
by Jared Gans - 11/08/22 9:18 PM ET
Greg Nash

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) is projected to win reelection to a third term representing her district, fending off a challenge from Republican Hung Cao. 

NBC and CNN called the race around 9 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Wexton was favored to win the 10th Congressional District, but her victory avoids what would have been a major pickup for Republicans seeking to take control of the House. 

The Cook Political Report had shifted the race from solid Democrat to likely Democrat late last month.

Tags 2022 midterm elections 2022 Midterms House Jennifer Wexton Jennifer Wexton Virginia House race

More Campaign News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Wholesale used car prices plummet as ...
  2. Judge dismisses Vindman witness ...
  3. The Hill’s Election Central: Live ...
  4. Kari Lake tells reporters: ‘I’m ...
  5. Live Coverage: Rubio, DeSantis win as ...
  6. Seven races to watch for early signs ...
  7. Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to ...
  8. Here’s why Powerball numbers ...
  9. Sarah Huckabee Sanders wins Arkansas ...
  10. Powerball: The winning numbers for ...
  11. 1 person hits $2B Powerball ...
  12. Here’s where the polls stand in ...
  13. Here’s what the early exit polls ...
  14. Didn’t win the Powerball ...
  15. Trump warns DeSantis against 2024 ...
  16. DeSantis wins reelection as Florida ...
  17. Wes Moore elected as Maryland governor
  18. When could student loan borrowers ...
Load more

Video

See all Video