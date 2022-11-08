trending:

Campaign

New Hampshire candidate becomes first trans man elected to state legislature

by Caroline Vakil - 11/08/22 10:47 PM ET
Associated Press/Charles Krupa
Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New Hampshire will see its first openly transgender male state lawmaker after Democrat James Roesener won his election on Tuesday. Roesener will be the first openly transgender man to join a state legislature in the country, LGBTQ Victory Fund announced.

Roesener prevailed in the state’s 22nd House District, Ward 8. The LGBTQ Victory Institute noted that there are currently eight openly transgender state lawmakers nationwide. 

President & CEO of LGBTQ Victory Fund Mayor Annise Parker lauded the election as “a resounding win for New Hampshire and for trans people across the country” in a statement.

“At a time of intensifying transphobia at all levels of government and society, he showed incredible courage throughout his historic campaign. Trans people – and trans men in particular – remain severely underrepresented in government at every level, but we are confident his win will inspire many more trans people to run for office,” Parker said.

The win marks at least the second victory for an LGBTQ candidate on Tuesday as Massachusetts’s Maura Healey (D) became the first openly lesbian woman to be elected governor in the country.

